Advertisement

Ronald DeFeo, convicted killer in ‘Amityville Horror’ case, dies

In this Nov. 15, 1974 file photo, Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district...
In this Nov. 15, 1974 file photo, Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district court after a hearing, on New York's Long Island. DeFeo, the man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the book and movie "The Amityville Horror" has died in prison, officials said Monday., March 15, 2021. He was 69.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the “The Amityville Horror” book and movies has died, prison officials said Monday.

Ronald DeFeo, 69, died Friday at Albany Medical Center, where he was taken Feb. 2 from a prison in New York’s Catskill Mountains, the state Department of Corrections and Community Services said. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately known.

DeFeo was serving a sentence of 25 years to life in the 1974 killings in Amityville, on suburban Long Island.

The home became the basis of a horror-movie classic after another family briefly lived there about a year after the killings and claimed the house was haunted. A book and two movies — the 1979 original, starring James Brolin, Margot Kidder and Rod Steiger, and a 2005 remake — portrayed a home with strange voices, walls that oozed slime, furniture that moved on its own, and other supernatural features.

DeFeo had pursued an insanity defense at his trial, saying he heard voices that drove him to kill his family.

He unsuccessfully sought a retrial in 1992, claiming that his 18-year-old sister killed the other five family members and that he then shot her.

“I loved my family very much,” he said at a 1999 parole hearing, where he also said he had gotten married while in prison.

The corrections department said it couldn’t disclose why DeFeo was hospitalized, citing health privacy laws. The Albany County Coroner’s Office, tasked with determining what caused his death, said it doesn’t release such information, except to relatives of the dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Henderson commits to Alabama
Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama
Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Suspect wanted in Eufaula murder apprehended in Michigan

Latest News

A Marion small business owner says he is struggling to enforce a mask mandate in his store,...
What does life after COVID-19 look like?
ADOL warning about unemployment claim scam
ADOL warns about social media phishing scheme
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity
With their massive COVID-19 relief bill now the law, the White House hits the road with a pitch...
White House takes stimulus pitch on the road
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement