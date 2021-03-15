Advertisement

Rain Chances To Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues this week with rain chances to soon return. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, with the best chance for rain around daybreak Thursday as a strong cold front passes. Some of those storms could be severe.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds S-SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%

THU: AM showers and thunderstorms, some severe, then PM sun. Low: 66° High: 77° 80% early

FRI: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 69° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 73° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

