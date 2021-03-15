New bridge opens Tuesday in Henry County; motorists urged to use caution

HENRY CO, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of construction, a new bridge is set to open Tuesday in Henry County, weather permitting.

The bridge will replace an older one off Highway 10. The bridge is located a few miles east of Abbeville, and sits over the McrRae Mill Creek.

The project had begun last August to replace the bridge.

ALDOT Spokesperson Brantley Kirk says traffic will be shifted to the new bridge, but some work remains before the project is complete..

“Once that bridge is open, there is a few things that have to be done, like a final wearing surface and striping. And we can do that under traffic with lane closures. But in the process, the older bridge has to be torn down. And we’ll go ahead and tear that down and realign the road to go to the new bridge as well,” Kirk told WTVY.

Kirk says motorists can expect to see crews and construction equipment remain until the work is completed. Drivers are urged to use extra caution if they must travel through the area.

