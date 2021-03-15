Advertisement

Main Street organizations seeking ideas in upcoming public meeting

Headland Main Street public meeting
Headland Main Street public meeting(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Alabama is an organization that focuses on bringing jobs and economic growth to historic Alabama communities.

That’s why a team is coming to Headland later this month and they want your input.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, March 30th at 6 p.m.

Headland Main Street Executive Director Stormy Hicks says the team will focus on branding, community pride, and to highlight activities. They also want to hear resident’s ideas on ways to better attract visitors to the community.

“The signage that we use, if our marketing is working and what we can do. How we look from the outside so that we can attract people to come in and shop with us and visit with us. They’re going to go over our logos and everything like that, so we’re really excited about it,” Hicks said.

The meeting will at the Headland United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on 103 West King Street in Headland.

