Lawmakers seek to limit drivers license suspensions in Florida

Lawmakers seek to limit drivers license suspensions
Lawmakers seek to limit drivers license suspensions(WCTV)
By Jake Stofan, WCTV
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - More than two million Floridians currently have a suspended driver’s license and in 2019 alone, 1.2 million suspension notices were issued.

Nearly three out of four of those issued in 2019 were for failure to pay fines and fees associated with nondriving offenses.

Legislation approved by its first House committee Friday would limit clerk of courts’ ability to suspend people’s driver’s licenses for failure to pay fines and fees.

Representative Chip LaMarca said his bill will only allow for a license to be suspended if the underlying offense is directly related to driving.

“These individuals are unable to pay automobile insurance, thereby increasing the risk to other drivers and without a valid driver’s license, many of these individuals could lose their job. For driving with a suspended license they face the risk of being arrested. HB 557 strikes a balance between ensuring that individuals pay the debts that are owed while maintaining the person’s ability to earn a living,” LaMarca said.

The legislation would also still permit driver’s license suspensions for failure to pay child support.

