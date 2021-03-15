BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of fires burned across Alabama from March 7 to March 13, 2021.

Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission said from the 7th to the 13th the state had 261 wildfires totaling approximately 5,700 acres.

During the same time frame last year, the state had 21 wildfires that burned 255 acres.

Sunday March 14, 2021 Alabama 55 wildfires burned in Alabama for a total of 2,348 acres.

Vansant said the extreme wildfire activity over the last ten days is a result of dry conditions and weather.

The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) advised people to use extreme caution with all debris burning and outdoor fires.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

###

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.