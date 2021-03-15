Group will study how Alabama leaders handled pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Governor Kay Ivey admits dealing with the pandemic has been challenging and sometimes overwhelming. That is why she promises the state will be better prepared if there is another massive health crises.

“I’m going to convene a study group soon made up of legislators and business folks,” Ivey told WTVY during an interview last week. She wants them to examine how the state handled COVID-19.

Decisions for Ivey---and she admits this----have been tough. She regrets closing non-essential businesses for several weeks but also believes the state has mostly done a good job dealing with the mysterious illness.

“God forbid we have another pandemic, but we want to learn from what we have been through,” Ivey said.

As of Sunday, about 504,000 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID, and 10,327 of those victims died.

The number of cases is dropping dramatically as vaccines become more readily available.

