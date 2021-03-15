EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah failed to obtain certification required under his employment agreement.

Judah was given two years to complete a Certified Local Emergency Management course as a condition of his December 2016 employment.

“It concerns me a lot,” Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring said when contacted by WTVY about the matter on Monday.

Herring said he discovered Judah had failed to become certified after Herring went to state officials seeking additional funding for Judah who had complained about his salary.

Judah could receive up to $12,000 in annual supplements if he obtained the CLEM certification, per Herring and state documents. Instead, his job could be in jeopardy.

“I think the commission needs to come together to see what we can do to fix this problem,” Herring said.

Houston County Chairman Mark Culver said he is aware of the issue but praised Judah’s performance as EMA director.

“He had led emergency operations during (Hurricane Michael) and a pandemic and I believe he has done a good job,” Culver said.

Commissioner Brandon Shoupe also said he is aware that Judah has not complied with the CLEM requirement but declined additional comment.

Judah did not immediately return a call seeking his reaction. His salary could not be immediately confirmed but is believed to be approximately $50,000.

Last week, commissioners in Geneva County fired their EMA Director, Eric Johnson, because he also failed to obtain his certification in a timely manner.

