Dr. Harris shares Alabama’s plan moving forward

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - March 13th was the anniversary of Alabama’s first COVID-19 case.

On Thursday, March 11th, we began to share how Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is reflecting on the last year. News 4′s Kinsley Centers had the opportunity to sit down with him this week for an exclusive one on one interview you will see only on WTVY.

It’s no secret that it has been a difficult year for everyone. The ADPH is looking forward to moving ahead and putting this pandemic behind us. Dr. Harris now shares what changes he would have made and what the state plans to do next.

Dr. Harris says with the vaccine becoming available more and more … they are finally starting to feel a sense of relief.

There may be a light shining at the end of this dark tunnel we have all been walking through.

Click here to watch part one of the interview.

