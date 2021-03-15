Advertisement

Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit

Robert Earl Lawrence died in December 2014 during a scuffle with Officer Adrian Woodruff at the Dothan Animal Shelter.
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Dothan will pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from a Dothan police officer involved shooting.

Robert Earl Lawrence died in December 2014 during a scuffle with Officer Adrian Woodruff at the Dothan Animal Shelter. Lawrence, a had gone there to drop off a stray dog he found wondering around Walmart parking lot.

Woodruff asked him to provide identification, required by shelter policy, but Lawrence refused. Afterwards, the two got into a scuffle which led to the shooting.

She apparently believed he was attempting to wrestle her stun gun away.

Lawrence’s girlfriend and three children witnessed that shooting.

A Houston County Grand Jury cleared Woodruff of wrongdoing and a federal lawsuit followed.

An appeals court judge last year raised serious questions about whether the shooting had been justified and Dothan faced the possibility of a massive settlement had the case gone to trial or, at the least, hefty legal fees.

The $250,000 settlement, contingent on city commission approval, is inclusive of attorney fees. The commission will vote on the matter Tuesday.

Woodruff retired from the Dothan Police Department, not long after the shooting occurred.

