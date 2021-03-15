Dothan railroad crossing closed for repairs starting Monday, March 15th

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - CSX Transportation will be closing East Cook Road on Monday, March 15th at approximately 8 a.m. for emergency repair.

The closure is located at the railroad crossing between Pansey Road and Greenfrog Road.

They will be providing traffic control and detour signage for the closure.

This work is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 18th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.