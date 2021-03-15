Advertisement

Dothan railroad crossing closed for repairs starting Monday, March 15th

This work is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 18th.
CSX Transportation will be closing East Cook Road on Monday, March 15th at approximately 8 a.m. for emergency repair. The closure is located at the railroad crossing between Pansey Road and Greenfrog Road.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - CSX Transportation will be closing East Cook Road on Monday, March 15th at approximately 8 a.m. for emergency repair.

The closure is located at the railroad crossing between Pansey Road and Greenfrog Road.

They will be providing traffic control and detour signage for the closure.

This work is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 18th.

