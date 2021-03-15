Advertisement

Clouds Increasing Now, Rain Chances Later

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Our sunny and warm weekend is now behind us, and changes are on the way for the start of the new work week. Cloud coverage increases today, then rain chances increase through the middle of the week. Some strong storms are possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday. We’ll dry out and cool off through the end of the week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, stray showers west. High near 79°. Winds SE, turning S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 62°. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80°. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 80° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 50%

THU: Showers and thunderstorms, some strong, then mostly sunny.  Low: 64° High: 77° 80% AM

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 65°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 64° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 43° High: 66°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

One More Warm And Dry Day Before Rain Returns