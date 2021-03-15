ADPH: COVID-19 vaccination distribution continues to grow in Alabama as hospitalizations improve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,329 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 8,120 of those deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus, while 2,209 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 508,229 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 395,896 being confirmed and 112,333 being probable. There have been 2,354,628 diagnostic tests conducted and 124,040 antibody tests. These numbers are as of March 15.

In the last 14 days, 170,249 people have been tested and 15,114 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 303,746 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

The state reports 46,558 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of March 14, there are currently 408 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27 but has not yet been distributed to the public. As of March 14, there have been 1,214,816 vaccines administered.

You can view the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

###

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.