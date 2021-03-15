2 ADOC employees indicted over inmate assault allegations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Alabama Department of Corrections employees have been indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts. Prosecutors say the men assaulted an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility and made false statements about it.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the indictments against Sgt. Devlon Williams, 35, and correctional officer Larry Managan Jr., 39, both of Montgomery.

According to court documents, Williams and Managan struck the inmate with their feet and a collapsible baton. The allegations say Managan walked on the inmate.

Both Williams and Managan are also accused of making false statements about the incident to a state investigator, and Williams was charged with making a false statement about the assault in an official report.

Williams faces a statutory maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Managan faces a statutory maximum of 40 years.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Mobile Division and ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division.

