Rain Chances Return For The Work Week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Warm WTVY
Warm WTVY
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A mild night across the area with temperatures in the lower 50s. Tomorrow to start off the week we will see rain chances start to increase, Monday looks mostly dry but by Tuesday we will see better chances at some rain. Wednesday into Thursday is when we will watch for some strong to severe storms to make their way through the area ahead of a powerful system. After Thursday we really cool back down just in time for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 53°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower or two. High near 79°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 64° High: 80° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms in the morning.  Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 65°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 69°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 foot.

