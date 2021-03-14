Advertisement

Gov. Kay Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll

Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
By WBRC Staff | March 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated March 13 at 5:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hosted the Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll at the Governor’s Mansion Saturday morning.

Magic Moments was founded to bring happiness to children throughout the state of Alabama who are diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.

Saturday was the second time Gov. Ivey has hosted the event. Social distancing was practiced and masks were worn by all those present over the age of 2.

