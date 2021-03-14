Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County High School running back Emmanuel Henderson committed to the University of Alabama this afternoon during a celebration at the high school.

Henderson is a 5-star running back for the Bulldogs. Some recruiting services list him as the top running back in the state while others have him as the second best.

Henderson had 1,447 yards rushing on 147 carries and 20 touchdowns and also caught 12 passes for 143 yards during his junior season. He had over 2,000 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns as a sophomore. Henderson sat out three games this past year due to an injury.

With more than 30 college offers to date, Henderson has narrowed the field down considerably. Included on the list were Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Florida and Auburn.

In the final 24 hours before making his decision, Henderson also received offers to play basketball from Ole Miss, Auburn and Georgia.

