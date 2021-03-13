Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - - Southeast Health announced today it will follow the state’s plan expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to Alabama residents 55 years and older, as well as those who are 16 years or older with high-risk medical condition and developmental disabilities.

In addition, the state has also expanded the eligible critical workers list to include 1C along with those workers who were already eligible.

The state defines critical workers, which included those who fall under the 1C category, as follows:

· Transportation and logistics

· Waste and wastewater

· Food service (includes restaurant staff)

· Shelter and housing (construction)

· Finance (bank tellers)

· Information technology and communication

· Energy

· Legal

· Media

· Public safety (engineers)

· First Responders

· Corrections Officers

· Food and Agriculture workers

· U.S. Postal Service Workers

· Manufacturing Workers

· Grocery Store Workers

· Public Transit Workers

· People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)

· Childcare Workers

· Veterinarians

· Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district

attorneys

· Clergy and Ministers

You can begin the online self-scheduling today. To self-schedule your appointment or for information go HERE.

