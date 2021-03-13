One More Warm And Dry Day Before Rain Returns

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are on the rise again to end the weekend on, lower 80s for Sunday afternoon. The rain chances stay away for the rest of our weekend as well just some passing clouds at times. Grab the raincoat starting Monday rain will make a return and stick around through most of the work week. Afternoon highs also trend down heading into the later half of the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds light out of the SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 80° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 66°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 69°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 foot.

