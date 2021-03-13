On the dotted line: Noble signs with University of Rochester

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Congratulations to New Brockton senior Julian Noble. The Gamecock linebacker and tight end signed to play football at the University of Rochester in New York.

Noble burst on to the scene this season for New Brockton and after the season ended, playing in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Texas.

While Noble is ready to take his talent to the next level, his education was a big factor in his final decision.

“I was already bought in,” said Noble. “I like how they do things and they’re legit coaches. So, that’s really a big deal for me and their academics are unbeatable. They have a wide range. They have a top tier research facility. They have everything and if I want the best education and be able to play football, that was the best fit for me.

