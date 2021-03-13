News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers talks with Greta Van Susteren

By Roxanne Reid | March 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:40 AM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gray Television will air an hour-long, national, prime time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul” on Saturday, March 13th, 2021. It will air on WTVY and NBC WIregrass at 7 p.m.

Today News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers talked with Greta Van Susteren about what we can expect.

One year ago on March 13th, COVID-19 was declared a national emergency. The special, co-anchored by Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik, will look back over 2020, how the disease and treatments developed as well as the lasting impact on daily life. From distributing the vaccine to improving the economy, the show covers what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to combat the pandemic.

The special will showcase an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. Other topics include: an in-depth look at Covid-19 “long-haulers”, the struggle of small businesses, vaccine distribution and skepticism, communities hard hit by the pandemic, and a look to the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.