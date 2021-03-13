Advertisement

News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers talks with Greta Van Susteren

Maggie DesRosiers interviews Greta Van Susteren
Maggie DesRosiers interviews Greta Van Susteren
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Roxanne Reid | March 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:40 AM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gray Television will air an hour-long, national, prime time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul” on Saturday, March 13th, 2021. It will air on WTVY and NBC WIregrass at 7 p.m.

Today News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers talked with Greta Van Susteren about what we can expect.

One year ago on March 13th, COVID-19 was declared a national emergency. The special, co-anchored by Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik, will look back over 2020, how the disease and treatments developed as well as the lasting impact on daily life. From distributing the vaccine to improving the economy, the show covers what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to combat the pandemic.

The special will showcase an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. Other topics include: an in-depth look at Covid-19 “long-haulers”, the struggle of small businesses, vaccine distribution and skepticism, communities hard hit by the pandemic, and a look to the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
State Health Officer Scott Harris speaking at an Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19...
Alabama will move into next phase of vaccination on March 22
2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival kicks off tonight at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall
File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was arrested Monday by the Alabama...
Former Barbour County sheriff indicted months after arrest

Latest News

Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Dothan Miracle League
Dothan Miracle League’s 2021 Spring season postponed
Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply