Koranga enjoying success at the Division One level

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy’s Felmas Koranga had no doubts that the Trojans would make the NCAA Tournament.

“I believed the whole time,” said Koranga.

The junior is in her first season at Troy after a stellar two-year stint at Tyler Junior College in Texas, but the move from Texas to Troy wasn’t the first she had to make.

Born and raised in Africa, Koranga is the first Kenyan-born student athlete to ever play Women’s Division One basketball.

“I‘m humbled because there’s a lot of players out there and even here that could fit really well in this program,” said Koranga. “I’m the one who’s here, so I’m grateful for that.”

The transition to life in Troy hasn’t been too difficult for the 6’1″ forward, especially on the basketball court. Koranga averaged a double-double in the regular season and came up big in the Sun Belt Conference championship game with a career-high 22 rebounds.

“She had a huge role. In our system since we take so many shots, we have a lot of rebounds,” said head coach Chanda Rigby. “She took that responsibility on. She didn’t get distracted with the fact that she wasn’t scoring the most points. She didn’t get distracted with that because it wasn’t about her. It was about doing her job and she did it with the best of her ability.”

Now that the trojans have earned a spot in the NCAA tournament, Koranga hopes playing on the biggest stage in college basketball will aspire other back home to reach for the stars.

“For those I’ve been able to talk to, I’ve always tried to tell them that it’s never to late to start chasing your dreams,” said Koranga. “It doesn’t really matter where you’re coming from. That does not really hinder you from achieving your goals or getting to where you want to.”

Koranga and the Trojans will await their opponent in the NCAA tournament. They’ll find out who they are playing on Monday.

