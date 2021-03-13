Ashford Spring Fling and Music Festival draws hundreds to downtown

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Music echoed through the streets of downtown Ashford Saturday afternoon, where the annual Spring Fling and Music Festival kicked off.

Ten local and national bands all took different stages along Broadway Street. The fourth annual event featured dozens of arts and crafts vendors, pony rides, large inflatables, carnival rides, and a classic car show.

Local restaurants and shops saw a boost to their sales during the festival.

Organizers made a few changes this year to make the event more accessible to everyone and to help bring Wiregrass residents out.

“We’ve had it for the past three years, not on a Saturday like this. But we decided to go big this year and add the music element to it. I’m just excited about what’s going on today for the Wiregrass, for the community of Ashford, for Houston County. This is a great day, a lot of people are out. It’s a beautiful day. And, you know, after basically a year of being locked down, this is much needed for people,” said Brad Kimbro, Chairman of the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

The event ran from noon to 9 p.m. Organizers say they’re planning to bring back the event next year.

