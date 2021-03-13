Advertisement

45th Rattler 250 runs this weekend

By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Get ready to start your engines.

The 45th Hardees Rattler 250 runs this weekend at South Alabama Speedway. Drivers taking to the track on Friday for some practices runs ahead on Sunday’s big race.

How’s this for an incentive? The winner pocketing $12,500. A nice chunk of change.

Green flag for the race drops at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Other racing events will take place all day on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
State Health Officer Scott Harris speaking at an Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19...
Alabama will move into next phase of vaccination on March 22
2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival kicks off tonight at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall
File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was arrested Monday by the Alabama...
Former Barbour County sheriff indicted months after arrest

Latest News

45th Rattler 250 runs this weekend
45th Rattler 250 runs this weekend
Troy wins Sun Belt Conference title
Koranga enjoying success at the Division One level
On the dotted line: Noble signs with University of Rochester
On the dotted line: Noble signs with University of Rochester
On the dotted line: Noble signs with University of Rochester
On the dotted line: Noble signs with University of Rochester