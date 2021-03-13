45th Rattler 250 runs this weekend

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Get ready to start your engines.

The 45th Hardees Rattler 250 runs this weekend at South Alabama Speedway. Drivers taking to the track on Friday for some practices runs ahead on Sunday’s big race.

How’s this for an incentive? The winner pocketing $12,500. A nice chunk of change.

Green flag for the race drops at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Other racing events will take place all day on Saturday.

