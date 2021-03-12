Young and overweight people still getting COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It wasn’t that long ago that new cases of COVID 19 were in the quadruple digits and hospitalizations were reaching record highs.

While numbers are thankfully down, there are still people contracting COVID-19 and they share something in common.

Overall, more women have tested positive than men. The big chunk of people testing positive are younger, a group between 25 and 49 years old. They account for 37% of all cases.

Those who do end up with more severe outcomes typically have a comorbidity, meaning they have an underlying health condition that COVID-19 can make worse.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says that while younger people are less likely to die of COVID 19, they can have severe consequences.

“We have to be aware that young people can have severe outcomes even if they do not have a comorbid condition, but one of the things that I don’t think people are thinking of is a BMI of 30 or above,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

You can check your BMI with an online calculator using your height and weight to determine if you’re considered overweight.

