Warm Weekend For The Wiregrass

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Warm WTVY(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of warm weather continues for the weekend with highs reaching the lower 80s. Rain chances remain out of the forecast until next week, when scattered showers and thunderstorms return. There are signs of cooler air returning by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 80° 50%

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then clearing.  Low: 62° High: 75° 40% early

FRI: Sunny, cooler. Low: 46° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

