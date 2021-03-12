Advertisement

Vets can get COVID vaccine with North FL/South GA Veterans Health System

(KCRG)
By Dave Miller, WALB
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible Veterans currently enrolled for VA health care at the NF/SGVHS.

Enrolled NF/SGVHS Veterans can opt to receive the vaccine at their preferred site of care by scheduling an appointment by calling 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 or by attending one of the health systems’ no appointment needed vaccination events.

Veterans who have not had their COVID -19 vaccine can visit the Tallahassee VA Mobile Unit for COVID-19 vaccine set up at Thomas University Gymnasium on Wednesday 3/17, at 1550 Magnolia St. in Thomasville. This is one-day event by appt only. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Scheduling Call Center at 352-548-6000 ext 103755.

Each NF/SGVHS location has different operational plans in place. Current COVID-19 vaccine administration sites and their operational status are provided below.

1st Dose- No Appointment Needed Vaccination Events (while supplies last)

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center*(Gainesville area)

1601 SW Archer Rd.

Gainesville, Fl, 32606

Drive thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

March 12-13, 2021 & March 15-19,2021

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

No appointment needed

American Legion Post #57*(Lake City area)

2602 SW Main Blvd.Lake City, FL 32025, Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic, March 12, & March 15-19, 8:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m., no appointment needed.

*Note: Events are opened to all enrolled and eligible Veterans the receive care from NF/SGVHS.  Veterans who prefer to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in Gainesville and Lake City can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule. The Gainesville Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open on March 20, for Veterans returning for their 2nd dose.

Off Site/Mobile Unit Locations by Appointment Only

  • American Legion Post #347 (The Villages, area) 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd.Lady Lake, Fl.  32159, By appointment only.
  • Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2391(St. Augustine area)6184 US-1 BUS, St. Augustine, Fl, 32086, By appointment only.
  • Thomas University Gymnasium(Thomasville area)1550 Magnolia St.  Thomasville, Ga 31792, One-day event, by appointment only
  • All Other NF/SGVHS Locations Offering the COVID-19 Vaccine by Appointment Only:
  • Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic1536 North Jefferson StreetJacksonville, FL 32209-6525, By appointment only.
  • Valdosta Community Based Outpatient Clinic348 Enterprise DriveSuite B Valdosta, GA 31601-5169, By appointment only.
  • Palatka Community Based Outpatient Clinic400 North State Road 19Suite 48Palatka, FL 32177-2449, By appointment only.
  • Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic2181 East Orange AvenueTallahassee, FL 32311-6144, By appointment only.
  • Marianna  Community Based Outpatient Clinic4970 Highway 90Marianna, FL 32446-6802, By appointment only.
  • Middleburg  Community Based Outpatient Clinic400 College DriveSuite 200Middleburg, FL 32068-8525, By appointment only.
  • Ocala Community Based Outpatient Clinic1515 East Silver Springs BoulevardSuite 226Ocala, FL 34470-6856, By appointment only.
  • St. Mary’s  Community Based Outpatient Clinic2603 Osborne RoadKings Bay VillageSuite ESt. Marys, GA 31558-3843, By appointment only.
  • Waycross  Community Based Outpatient Clinic515B City BoulevardCity Square PlazaWaycross, GA 31501-8016, By appointment only.

Important: Veterans who have received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or have any COVID-19 or Flu-like symptoms will not be vaccinated.  Veterans must present to the same location to receive their second dose unless they receive the one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

To stay up-to-date with operational updates from the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, please visit: https://www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s Eligibility web page to learn more:  https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/

Original Story: https://www.walb.com/2021/03/12/vets-can-get-covid-vaccine-with-no-flso-ga-veterans-health-system/

