The Alabama Forestry Commission is urging people to use extreme caution with outdoor fires during dry weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wildlife experts and landowners are taking advantage of the crisp, sunny weather to burn debris and thin out forests.

But, high winds in March can quickly fan flames and push a fire out of your control.

Since January, state officials have monitored 361 wildfires. 147 of them have happened since March 5.

Cole Sikes with the Alabama Forestry Commission says the wind is impacting the whole state in terms of fires - from Mobile all the way to the Lauderdale County area.

That’s why people are urged to use extreme caution with outdoor fires and to obtain a burn permit.

Sikes says if you are not able to control your outdoor fire it can spread to houses, cars, forests, and more, especially if there is a line of fuel between it and the fire.

“Fuel is just a term that we use for any type of forest floor debris, light flashy grasses, anything like that that will allow fire to spread quickly to places that you don’t want it to,” said Sikes.

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Boyd says the cost of any outdoor fire that spreads out of control can quickly add up.

“First of all, it can do damage to your own property, but if it burns off your property onto somebody else’s property, then you are liable for any damage that may occur,” said Boyd.

Sikes says the current burn threat will go down the more it rains.

“We’re also expecting things to green up. Trees, shrubbery, grasses anything like that and when everything greens up it’s less intrusive to a wildfire,” said Sikes.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/10/alabama-forestry-commission-is-urging-people-use-extreme-caution-with-outdoor-fires-during-dry-weather/

