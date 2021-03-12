State Health Officer shares what obstacles the ADPH has faced during the pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are just two days away from the anniversary of Alabama’s first COVID-19 case.

Before that announcement and public health emergency was announced, state leaders were sounding the alarm of things to come. One of those was Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

News 4′s Kinsley Centers had the opportunity to sit down with him this week for an exclusive one on one interview you will see only on WTVY.

He takes us back to March 13 of last year when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state.

Dr. Harris shares what the Alabama Department of Public Health has learned throughout this dark journey, what the state will do moving forward and what he would have done differently if he had the chance.

