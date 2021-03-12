New disc golf course opening in Newton

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A new disc golf course coming soon to south Alabama.

Elk Grove Disc Golf course, a pay for play course, will be opening in the coming weeks out in Newton. The 18 hole course sits on 117 acres.

Eric McCabe, a professional disc golf world champion, helped design the course and gave us a little sneak peek at what to expect.

McCabe believes a course like this can help continue to grow the sport in this area, plus this one has a unique twist.

Over 40 live elk are present on the course when you play.

“You don’t see that very often,” said McCabe. “Unique animals. Obviously they are domesticated elk. It’s a little different. I designed a course in Alaska a couple of years and there were moose on that property, but those are wild animals. These are domesticated. They are friendly. They are super nice. Most of the time they are going to walk right up to you.”

The course is set to open to members on March 27 and they hope to be open to the public by mid-April.

Those wishing to purchase a membership can do so on their website, elkgrovedgc.com.

