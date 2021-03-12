Advertisement

N.C. World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism

In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, Sgt. 1st Class Marvin D. Cornett poses for a photo, in in Auburn,...
In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, Sgt. 1st Class Marvin D. Cornett poses for a photo, in in Auburn, Calif. Cornett was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony. Cornett was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Abn. Div. when he made the combat jump into Salerno, Italy and was later wounded during combat operations along the Mussolini Canal at the Anzio beachhead on Dec. 31, 1944.(Sgt. Justin Stafford | (U.S. Army via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 80 years have passed since Marvin Cornett was wounded by a German mortar during a battle in World War II.

The humble soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division didn’t think much about the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals he didn’t receive after returning home. For him, the recognition belonged to the ones who didn’t make it back.

But his family disagreed, and they worked with Cornett’s former unit to get him the credit he deserved.

Just shy of his 100th birthday, Marvin Cornett recently stood in his Army greens and shining jump boots as two uniformed soldiers pinned the medals on his chest.

