Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes new sea turtles

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some sea turtles are having their own spring break here on the beach.

Thursday, Gulf World Marine Institute welcomed the new arrivals to its facilities.

Several juvenile green sea turtles will now call Gulf World home for a while as they undergo rehabilitation.

Some are still lethargic and a number of them are also carrying various levels of tumors.

Get this: Each turtle is named after something green.

So you won’t find any in this group named Donnie, Mikey, Ralph, or Leo, but you will see a jalapeno, basilick, okra, and mint chocolate chip.

Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain discusses what brought about the large transfer.

“Just this past week, we received 16 juvenile green sea turtles that were brought to us from two different facilities in Northeast Florida. The Volusia County Marine Science Center and The Sea Turtle Hospital at UF’s Whitney Lab,” said Albrittain.

A word of advice: If you encounter a sick, stranded, injured, or deceased marine animal, or sea turtle; contact Florida Fish and Wildlife.

At (*#FWC) on your cell phone or 1 (888) 404-3922.

