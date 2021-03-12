Enterprise Municipal Airport unveils new airport terminal

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The City of Progress is continuing to live up to its nickname.

Several Enterprise city officials were at the municipal airport for the ribbon cutting of the new 3,000 square foot terminal.

City officials say that terminal is only the beginning in a series of major upgrades.

“As people and businesses are looking to move here, the airport’s one of those triggers that we’ve got to continue to pull,” said Council President Turner Townsend, Enterprise City Council.

The expansion process for the Enterprise airport, though, was no easy task, the city broke ground on the new terminal this time last year.

“We expected to be finished sometime around November but because of the pandemic obviously and the subcontractors not being able to be on top of each other like a normal project you see it kind of slowed things down,” said Staci Hayes, Enterprise Airport Manager.

The new terminal has an upgraded pilot’s lounge as well as a new conference room for incoming industries.

“This was just a lot more attractive for pilots to want to land here,” Townsend added. “You have got to make your airport easy to do business with and you need a place for people to meet.”

A large portion of the project was funded by grants and it was not just city council helping to secure that money.

“One thing we look at is the community support for the airport and we saw that the community has always supported the airport and they have plans for future development,” said Frank Farmer, Bureau Chief of ALDOT Aeronautics Bureau.

The city’s next projects for the airport are extending the runway and a parallel taxiway on the other side of the airport.

The projects for the airport are 90% federally funded, 5% state funded with the city matching the other 5%.

The timeline for those projects has not yet been determined.

