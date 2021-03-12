Advertisement

Dothan Miracle League’s 2021 Spring season postponed

Dothan Miracle League
Dothan Miracle League(Courtesy: Dothan Miracle League Facebook)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Miracle League Board announced Thursday the postponement of the 2021 Miracle League spring season.

In a press release, President Keith Grice said the unavoidable decision is due to coronavirus: COVID-19. The board will meet in June to reevaluate the latest developments and discuss more options.

If overall conditions improve a 2021 fall season will be offered.

(WEAU)

The Dothan Miracle League Board stated:

###

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was arrested Monday by the Alabama...
Former Barbour County sheriff indicted months after arrest
2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival kicks off tonight at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall
State Health Officer Scott Harris speaking at an Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19...
Alabama will move into next phase of vaccination on March 22

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
A crew works on a road project on Honeysuckle Road.
How to keep construction workers and drivers safe in work areas
Warm WTVY
Warm Weekend For The Wiregrass
Gulf Shores lifeguards offer life-saving advice for beachgoers