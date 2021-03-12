Dothan Miracle League’s 2021 Spring season postponed
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Miracle League Board announced Thursday the postponement of the 2021 Miracle League spring season.
In a press release, President Keith Grice said the unavoidable decision is due to coronavirus: COVID-19. The board will meet in June to reevaluate the latest developments and discuss more options.
If overall conditions improve a 2021 fall season will be offered.
The Dothan Miracle League Board stated:
###
