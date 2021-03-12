Dothan Miracle League’s 2021 Spring season postponed

“We had hoped that we would be able to move forward with a 2021 spring season. The welfare of all the participants and spectators is our highest priority. Implementing the necessary safety protocols for a special needs population to take part in Miracle League activities involves more factors. The board will continue to seek guidance from local, state and US health officials. As a resource, we are providing a link to the CDC government website: CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019.

The Dothan Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with mental\and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league. We are disappointed along with our 160 active participants that play baseball in the Dothan Miracle League.