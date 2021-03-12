Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 422 new confirmed cases on Thursday


Alabama Coronavirus Update
Alabama Coronavirus Update(WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 393,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 108,563 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 422 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 8,069 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 46,246 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 475 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 303,746 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 11 a.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

