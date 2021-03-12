Colon Cancer Survivor urges early and regular screening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the third most common cancer in both men and women in the U.S. but one of the most treatable.

With no signs or symptoms, Tim Munsey considered a colonoscopy unnecessary until 2013.

“People ask, ‘did you not know that you had cancer? Did you not feel different? Did you not, you know, somehow know?’ And the answer to that is no; I didn’t. I felt perfectly fine,” Munsey explained.

It took his wife two years to convince him to get screened, and thank goodness he got it when he did.

“It was discovered that the cancer was there,” said Munsey. “But also, when my doctor was explaining that to me, he told me that, you know, because of the fact that they caught it early. It’s also the most treatable form of cancer. "

“Colon cancer is 90 percent curable if it is detected early through appropriate screenings, so if people are not getting their screenings, then we are not able to treat it,” said Dr. Christina Levings, a gastroenterologist.

The Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama kicked off its Women in Blue campaign this month to raise awareness about colon cancer. 18 local women, including WSFA 12 News Reporter Bethany Davis, are wearing blue and raising money for cancer patients. We invite you to donate https://womeninblue.glideapp.io/.

Levings says not enough people are getting screened early enough.

“Over the next decade, there is an estimated 10,000 more deaths of colon cancer expected,” Levings said.

Regular screenings should start at age 50, according to the American Cancer Society, 45 if you have a family history or other risk factors.

That’s a message Munsey, now eight years after fighting off his cancer, can’t stress enough.

“My oncologist told me that it’s amazing how just a short amount of time can add years onto your life. Like I say if they catch it soon enough,” Munsey added.

