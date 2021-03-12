Advertisement

Another Beautiful Day To End The Week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Today we will make a run at the 80s across the area. No rain chances to end the week on and it will stay dry through the weekend as well. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s as well, but heading into the next work week we start to cool things off and bring back the rain chances. Monday doesn’t look too bad with lower rain chances and highs in the upper 70s, after that the rain chances pick up and stick with us most of the work week. Right now the severe threat looks low but we will keep an eye on it.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds S at 5 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 78° 40%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

THUR: Rain early. Low: 54° High: 72° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 64°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was arrested Monday by the Alabama...
Former Barbour County sheriff indicted months after arrest
2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival kicks off tonight at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-12
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-12
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 11, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Days Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-11
Warm Again This Afternoon