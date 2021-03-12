Another Beautiful Day To End The Week

SYNOPSIS – Today we will make a run at the 80s across the area. No rain chances to end the week on and it will stay dry through the weekend as well. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s as well, but heading into the next work week we start to cool things off and bring back the rain chances. Monday doesn’t look too bad with lower rain chances and highs in the upper 70s, after that the rain chances pick up and stick with us most of the work week. Right now the severe threat looks low but we will keep an eye on it.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds S at 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 78° 40%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

THUR: Rain early. Low: 54° High: 72° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 64°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

