All Outdoor Expo kicks off in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - A big weekend is planned in Andalusia, where the inaugural All Outdoors Expo kicked Friday night.

Vendors were putting the finishing touches on their booths inside the Kiwanis Community Center early Friday morning.

The All Outdoors Expo, presented by the Andalusia Kiwanis Club, will feature a wide-range of activities, including skeet shooting, cornhole competitions, vendors, monster trucks, and carnival rides.

“The vendors are set up inside probably 20-30 feet apart. So we very easily can abide by the social distancing with the vendors. And of course, outside, there’s 15 acres here that we’re covering. So social distancing will be no problem at all,” Kiwanis Club President Don Cotton said.

Organizers say the return of events, like the Expo, are a positive sign that things are returning to normal during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve talked to some other event holders, and they’ve had some good numbers to come out. Everybody is of course being cautious. And we encourage them to do that. The numbers are looking favorable,” Cotton said.

Face masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

The Expo is especially exciting for 2-time Monster Jam World Champion Jimmy Creten. Creten has driven the Bounty Hunter monster truck for more than twenty years.

“Indoors, you know the voices, the motors, everything is much louder here so you’re going to feel the entire experience in here,” Creten said.

Creten says monster truck shows had been put on hold for months. But smaller communities, however, are getting to experience the action.

“They’re slowly coming back. They will be back. Your monster jam fans, they’ll be back. And they’re slowly building and you’re starting to see shows coming back as states start to loosen back up,” Creten said.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m Friday night. It will reopen from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are available at the gate. Children’s tickets are $5. Adults are $15.

Admission does not include admittance to the Monster Truck racing on Saturday at 1p.m. and 7p.m. You can purchase those tickets here. Competing in skeet shooting and cornhole tournaments also cost extra money.

You can find more information about the Expo here.

