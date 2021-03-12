Advertisement

Alabama will move into next phase of vaccination on March 22

State Health Officer Scott Harris speaking at an Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19...
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama will expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all people in Phase 1C starting on March 22 as well as everyone 55 and older.

Dr. Scott Harris made the announcement Friday morning during an Alabama Department of Public Health press conference.

Phase 1C of Alabama’s vaccination plan includes people over 16 years of age with high-risk medical conditions and more critical workers.

The expansion of vaccinations to critical workers cover multiple industries:

  • Transportation and logistics workers
  • Wate and wastewater
  • Food service
  • Sherter and housing workers
  • Finance
  • Information and communication
  • Energy
  • Legal
  • Media
  • Public safety

The qualification of high-risk medical conditions will also make much more of the population eligible for vaccination.

High-risk medical conditions include but are not limited to the following:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD
  • Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
  • Immunocompromised state
  • Solid organ transplant
  • Obesity BMI >30 kg/m2
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Smoking
  • Type 1 and 2 diabetes
  • Pregnancy

In addition, Alabama will also start providing vaccinations to people age 55+ and people with intellectual & developmental disabilities on March 22.

Alabamians in phases 1A and 1B are still eligible to get the vaccination if they have not yet.

The number of vaccine doses available and vaccination sites across the state continues to expand. District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said in an interview Wednesday getting the vaccine to all Alabamians is top of mind.

Data from ADPH shows 1,176,914 people across the state have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

