Alabama VA Health Care System expands COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Veterans of all ages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Veterans utilizing VA services are eligible to receive the vaccine, no matter what their age is.

Veterans can call their local VA clinic to register for an appointment.

Late last year, Veterans at the VA Health Center in Birmingham were part of the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial. When the FDA approved emergency use, the VA was one of the first organizations to receive the single dose vaccine.

“They volunteered to try it first and help everyone out,” said the Medical Center Director for the VA Health Center in Birmingham Stacy Vasquez. “I am very grateful for those Veterans.”

It is one of the reasons why Vasquez wanted to expand eligibility for Veterans wanting a vaccine. To date, the VA in Birmingham which also serves north Alabama, has administered 30,000 doses of the vaccine. Now, an additional 67,000 Alabama Veterans are eligible for the vaccine if they utilize VA services.

Some examples of eligibility are if you qualify for Medicaid benefits, you get a VA pension, or if you are a recently discharged combat Veteran.

“I want to take care of all the Veterans that are in my area. Get them vaccinated because I think it is good for all of us.”

The VA has both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its clinics. North Alabama veterans have likely been receiving the single dose vaccine.

“Mostly get them out to the rural locations because it is easier than the Pfizer one. So we went to Guntersville, Shoals, and Huntsville with those.”

It is still unclear when the VA will receive more vaccines, but Vasquez encouraged eligible Veterans to register with the VA so they are on the waiting list when more become available.

“I want Veterans to know we are committed as a team to make sure you get the vaccination that you need.”

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s Eligibility web page to learn more.

Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222

Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Dr, Guntersville, AL 35976

Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805

Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD, Sheffield, AL 35660

There are 4 ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:

1. Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one

2. Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment.

3. Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1

4. Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment:

Anniston/Oxford CBOC - 256-832-4141

Bessemer CBOC - 205-428-3495

Childersburg CBOC - 256-378-9026

Gadsden CBOC - 256-413-7154

Guntersville CBOC - 256-582-4033

Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477

Jasper CBOC - 205-221-7384

Shoals Area CBOC - 256-381-9055

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/12/alabama-va-health-care-system-expands-covid-vaccines-all-eligible-veterans-all-ages/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.