Winston Howell 5K set for this weekend

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a chance to get outside this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather, well look no further. One of the longest running races in the wiregrass is back for another year.

The 43rd annual Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race takes place this Saturday.

The race begins and ends at the Hartford Fire Rescue building.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is $25 for anyone 19 and older and $15 for those 18 and younger.

The race will start at 9 a.m.

