WATCH: Fear, Facts, Future: The COVID-19 Vaccine Explained Live from Tuskegee

[ WTVY’s sister station WSFA in Montgomery will be hosting a special focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at 11 AM CT. You can watch it here on wtvy.com. ]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite three COVID 19 vaccines readily available, many people are still skeptical about getting them.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, some wonder if it will make them sick, and some have questions about the cost. Past medical studies like the one that happened in Tuskegee in 1932 make many especially fearful in the African American population.

In 1932, the government studied the effect of syphilis on poor Black Tuskegee men. While the participants were promised free health care, they never received treatment for the excruciating symptoms of syphilis.

Health experts say vaccine hesitancy is common, but they say being hesitant could seriously affect your health and your loved ones’ health.

WSFA 12 News wants to help you get your questions answered. We are teaming up with health experts and community leaders to bring you a live town hall Thursday.

The town hall, Q&A: “Fear, Facts, Future - The Covid 19 Vaccine Explained Live from Tuskegee” will take place during Alabama Live! We will spend the hour discussing misconceptions and explaining the science behind the vaccines during the town hall.

Join us for “Fear, Facts, Future - The Covid 19 Vaccine Explained Live from Tuskegee.” Thursday during Alabama Live! on WSFA 12 News.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/08/fear-facts-future-covid-vaccine-explained-thursday/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.