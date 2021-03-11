Advertisement

Watch: COVID-19: One Year Later

COVID-19: One Year Later
COVID-19: One Year Later(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - March 11, 2021 marks one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

COVID-19 has since killed well over half a million people across the U.S., and taken some 2.6 million lives around the world.

News 4 is taking a look back on the 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Alabama. Our COVID-19: One Year Later special, airing Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 PM CT on News 4. We’ll have a look back at the past year... local hospitals, the vaccine, community impact, and much more.

Watch News 4's COVID-19: One Year Later special starting at 6:30 PM CT.

Highlights of News 4′s COVID-19: One Year Later

  • News 4 political reporter Ken Curtis sat down with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey for a 1-on-1 interview you will see only on News 4. The two talked about issues the state has faced through the last year of the pandemic and will continue to face in the days ahead.
  • Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says there came a time in late summer when the situation was really impacting his staff.
  • Area school superintendents have a roundtable discussion on the state of education during the coronavirus pandemic. Hear from the superintendents for Dothan, Houston County, Ozark and Henry county schools about the challenges they faced when the pandemic hit.

And on Saturday the Gray Investigates Team along with Greta van Susteren look back on the year with a special one-hour program beginning at 7 PM CT on WTVY.

