Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air continues flowing into the Wiregrass. We’ll see highs reach the lower 80s over the coming days, with lows in the 50s. Dry conditions continue through the weekend, but rain chances will return as we head into next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 52°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 81° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

THU: Any rain ends early, then clearing. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

