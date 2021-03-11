Warm Again This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another warm afternoon today, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s for afternoon highs. The warm weather sticks around heading into the weekend as well with afternoon highs making it into the low 80s. Things start to change as we head towards the next work week, rain chances return starting Monday along with temperatures back into the middle to upper 70s for afternoon highs. Right now our threat for any severe weather looks low but we will keep an eye on it.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds Light out of the south

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 79° 30%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 78° 30%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 72°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 foot.

