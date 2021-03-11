Tuition freeze, full campus operations planned for Alabama community colleges in 2021-2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Community Colleges Chancellor Jimmy Baker announced Wednesday that tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Also, because of declining COVID-19 cases and more people being vaccinated, the ACCS anticipates all community college campuses in the state will resume normal, on-campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

“This year has been difficult for many Alabamians and access to education and skills training shouldn’t be something that makes it harder. By freezing tuition and ensuring online, in-person, and hybrid classes are available at Alabama’s 24 community colleges, we’re doing our part to expand opportunities for coursework and training to help Alabamians build a better future,” said Chancellor Baker.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our number one priority has been the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and it will continue to be our primary focus as we work to safely reopen our campuses across the state,” said Baker.

Baker said the freeze on tuition is one of many efforts Alabama’s community colleges have rolled out this year to expand access to higher education, including a statewide Community Scholarship program featuring a tuition discount for buy-one-get-one free classes at ACCS colleges for the spring semester. ACCS colleges also passed out 10,500 laptops to students to help ensure access to course materials was not an obstacle to course completion.

