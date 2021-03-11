Today marks 1 year since COVID-19 declared pandemic by World Health Organization
President Joe Biden will address the nation this evening to mark the anniversary.
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CBS NEWS) -- Today marks one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The virus has since killed well over half a million people across the United States, and taken some two point six million lives around the world.
