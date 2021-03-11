Price gouging by suppliers affecting hospitals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hospitals have been fighting a battle behind the scenes of the pandemic for the last year.

Keeping enough supplies, especially personal protective equipment, has been a constant logistic and financial challenge.

One aspect actually led to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport’s director of supply calling federal law enforcement.

As the pandemic put more and more pressure on hospitals to find PPE for staff and patients, Memorial Hospital’s director of supply chain and logistics David Sims said he began hearing from what he called the “black market.”

“Our distributors could not get us the supplies we needed. So eventually we started getting emails from various people saying ‘I have a friend of a friend that has PPE supplies that you can buy,’ and so when you reach out to these folks saying ‘yeah we can get you supplies, but here’s the deal.’ It’s almost 25 to 50 times the cost that we normally pay for routine supplies,” Mims said.

One offer for N95 masks left him stunned.

“N95 masks were a hot commodity for here and we were basically completely out of N95 masks,” he said. “Our normal price for something in that range would be about $1.25 per mask. They were offering us $7.50 per mask to purchase these masks and requiring us to purchase quantities in excess of a million.”

When Mims researched the addresses of that supplier, the address came back to an empty strip mall. He contacted the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security with his suspicions of price gouging by these suppliers.

“It’s just a matter of who could get their hands on supplies at that point and time, and they could ask what they wanted to, I suppose,” he said.

A year later, Mims said prices remain inflated, and there continue to be supply shortages.

“Even up until today, we’re still paying sometimes five and ten times the price we were paying pre-COVID.”

Mims said this year has been like none other in his career.

“I’ve been doing this for 30-something years and I’ve never seen it as bad as this year,” Mims said.

His department faced multiple challenges throughout the year.

“First of all, we had shortages, we had hurricanes, we had interruptions in distributions, we’ve had interruptions in vendor product availability, so every link of the chain was fractured during this pandemic,” Mims said.

However, PPE isn’t optional, so Mims said hospitals did what they have to do to keep staff and patients as safe as possible.

“It’s just unreal what we as a nation had to go through and what we as a hospital had to go through to protect our people.

