Parents weigh in on Alabama’s Literacy Act

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Literacy Act of 2019 is set to go into effect next year, but it could lead to countless students being told to repeat the third grade.

Well now, Senate Bill 94 is trying to push that back at least three years because of the chaos the pandemic has created in schools.

The Literacy Act says any 3rd-grader who can’t meet 3rd-grade reading standards should be held back.

As you might imagine, parents are split on this idea.

Claire Waldrop, a mother of three and the President of the Academic Language Association Chapter for Alabama says anytime you can bring light to the need for literacy it is appropriate.

On the other side, Shaun Murie, a parent of a 1st grader tells me he has spoken with many teachers and it could create a logistical nightmare. He says we are not looking at holding back single digits. This would be hundreds of students in Huntsville and thousands across the state.

Improving Alabama’s education ranking has been an important conversation for a while. Waldrop says Mississippi, our next-door neighbor, has a higher literacy rate than Alabama right now. She hopes the law will focus more attention on correcting that.

“I have seen with the pandemic a need for this not just with dyslexic children, but with non-dyslexic children not getting the reading instruction that they should be getting,” says Waldrop.

“Dyslexia affects 1 in 5 students. That is 20 percent of our population that is not at a proficient reading level. And actually, it is more than that in the state of Alabama.”

Murie tells me he believes schools should put the resources into place, see if they work, and then Alabama’s Literacy Act should be put into place. He says it makes more sense for schools to show progress before we start penalizing students.

“We do not know if this is going to work and to set that penalty, a rock-solid date of this is when we are going penalize our students, just didn’t make sense to me,” says Murrie.

There are more updates to come as progress is made on Senate Bill 94.

