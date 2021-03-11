Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during the Spring Break season. But you may have noticed, they’re not filled with alcohol.

“Everybody has been understanding of the ordinances and has followed the rules and we’re very grateful for that,” said Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez.

Talamantez said more than a week into March and the season is going well so far. Talamantez said as of Wednesday, they’ve not arrested anyone or issued any citations for people violating the “no alcohol on the sandy beaches” law.

“I think it goes to show that education and awareness in regards to certain laws do go a long way,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said they have seen shoplifting, aggravated assaults, and DUIs, which he says is normal this time of year.

“We want to provide the community with the best possible service during the busiest time of the year,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said they haven’t had any other major issues.

We spoke with several tourists who say while they are having their fun in the sun, they also feel safe doing it. They say they agree with the Spring Break laws.

“I think that it’s a pretty good law. I think that it does well for the population here. I think that it keeps everybody safe,” said one beachgoer.

“I think that it creates a lot safer environment for everyone on the beaches and that it creates an environment they can enjoy no matter the age range,” said another beachgoer.

“It’s a little boring, I’m not going to lie, but it’s good for the people because there are kids out here playing,” said a third beachgoer.

Talamantez said he’s happy with where they’re at right now and plans to keep it that way.

“We want you to have fun, just be careful,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said the number of visitors is consistent with what the department projected. He adds the number is way down than in past years before the Spring Break laws were put into place.

